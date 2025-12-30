Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies slides as CEO Amit Paithankar resigns

Waaree Energies slides as CEO Amit Paithankar resigns

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Waaree Energies fell 1.13% to Rs 2,949.80 after its whole time director (WTD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Amit Paithankar, resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

His resignation will be effective from 15 May 2026, or an earlier date as may be mutually agreed, the company said.

Following Paithankars resignation, the board has appointed Jignesh Rathod as chief executive officer-designate with effect from 29 December 2025. Rathod will hold the position until Paithankars date of relieving.

Rathod is a seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience and has been associated with Waaree Energies since 28 November 2007. He currently oversees end-to-end operations across the companys manufacturing facilities and has played a key role in scaling production capacity, driving operational efficiencies, strengthening quality systems and supporting expansion and modernisation initiatives.

 

He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Gujarat University, an MBA for Working Executives from NMIMS, Mumbai, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from XIBMS.

Also Read

inflation, food

India inflation likely to remain low in 2026, new CPI series planned

Indian Railways

From Chenab bridge to Mizoram link: Railways scaled tough terrain in 2025

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; auto, metal stocks rise; realty, pharma down

Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia: From political widow to Bangladesh's 1st woman prime minister

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan's journey in 2025: Tragedies, tough laws and governance tests

The company said Rathods leadership and deep institutional knowledge have been instrumental in building resilient operations aligned with Waaree Energies long-term strategic vision.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

Waaree Energies reported a 132.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 842.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 361.65 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 69.69% YoY to Rs 6,065.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mastek Inc. appoints Marc Berson to its Board

Mastek Inc. appoints Marc Berson to its Board

GRINFRA transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway to Indus Infra Trust

GRINFRA transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway to Indus Infra Trust

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Wall Street Dips on Year-End Profit Taking as Tech and Gold Stocks Weigh

Wall Street Dips on Year-End Profit Taking as Tech and Gold Stocks Weigh

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 201-cr project

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 201-cr project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon