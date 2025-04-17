Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 82.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.37% to Rs 476.58 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 82.72% to Rs 93.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.37% to Rs 476.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.70% to Rs 229.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.29% to Rs 1597.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 876.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales476.58273.31 74 1597.75876.50 82 OPM %26.5127.55 -19.4623.64 - PBDT126.8173.80 72 310.87204.57 52 PBT125.1972.08 74 304.50198.45 53 NP93.8151.34 83 229.16145.31 58
