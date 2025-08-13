Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Surges as Inflation Data Boosts Rate-Cut Hopes

Wall Street Surges as Inflation Data Boosts Rate-Cut Hopes

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

U.S. stocks rallied with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow posting strong gains. Inflation data met expectations, fueling hopes of a Fed rate cut while airline and semiconductor stocks led sector advances.

The Nasdaq surged 296.50 points (1.4%) to 21,681.90, the S&P 500 jumped 72.31 points (1.1%) to 6,445.76 and the Dow shot up 483.52 points (1.1%) to 44,458.61.

Wall Street rose after Julys inflation report showed the CPI up 0.2%, matching forecasts. Annual inflation stayed at 2.7% instead of the expected 2.8%. Core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates.

Core inflations annual rate hit 3.1%, above the 3% forecast. Traders now see a 94.4% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, despite the higher core number.

 

Airline stocks substantial moved upwards, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 9.3% to its best closing level in five months. Semiconductor stocks were significantly strong , as reflected by the 3.0% surge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Steel, housing, banking and computer hardware stocks too were considerably strong , moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.2% while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5%. The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2% and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved back to the downside following yesterday's modest rebound. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 2.0 bps to 4.29%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet plans to expand its fleet ahead of peak winter season

SpiceJet plans to expand its fleet ahead of peak winter season

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Paytm jumps after RBI grants nod for payment aggregator licence

Paytm jumps after RBI grants nod for payment aggregator licence

ACME Solar secures financing of Rs 3,184 cr for 280 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar secures financing of Rs 3,184 cr for 280 MW FDRE project

Board of Bhatia Communications & Retail (I) recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Bhatia Communications & Retail (I) recommends First Interim dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon