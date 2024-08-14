Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 43.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 13.13 croreNet profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 43.77% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.1311.39 15 OPM %167.56130.55 -PBDT21.9714.82 48 PBT21.8714.73 48 NP19.9713.89 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content