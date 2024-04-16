Led by strong demand for its EV products and the rapid expansion of distributor showrooms nationwide, the company sold over 26,000 units (26,996) of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, in the fiscal year (April'23- March'24). Throughout the year, the company inaugurated more than 150 distributor showrooms and intends to further expand its distribution network in FY25, aiming to make EVs accessible to everyone.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility dispatched 3,801 units of electric two-wheelers and 16 three-wheelers in March 2024. This marked a 1.5% growth compared to March 2023, when the company had sold 3,744 units of two-wheelers. The company also recorded a significant growth of 88% as compared to February when it sold 2,018 units.