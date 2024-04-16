Led by strong demand for its EV products and the rapid expansion of distributor showrooms nationwide, the company sold over 26,000 units (26,996) of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, in the fiscal year (April'23- March'24). Throughout the year, the company inaugurated more than 150 distributor showrooms and intends to further expand its distribution network in FY25, aiming to make EVs accessible to everyone.
