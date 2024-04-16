Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility dispatches 3,800 EVs in March'24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility dispatched 3,801 units of electric two-wheelers and 16 three-wheelers in March 2024. This marked a 1.5% growth compared to March 2023, when the company had sold 3,744 units of two-wheelers. The company also recorded a significant growth of 88% as compared to February when it sold 2,018 units.
Led by strong demand for its EV products and the rapid expansion of distributor showrooms nationwide, the company sold over 26,000 units (26,996) of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, in the fiscal year (April'23- March'24). Throughout the year, the company inaugurated more than 150 distributor showrooms and intends to further expand its distribution network in FY25, aiming to make EVs accessible to everyone.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility Board approves availing working capital loan of Rs 7 cr

Wardwizard Innovations gains after recording sales of 2,018 electric two-wheelers in Feb'24

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility launches 156 exclusive distributor showrooms pan-India

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mumbai Travel Retail incorporates JV named - King Power Ospree

Board of Indian Overseas Bank to consider capital raising plan for FY2025

India likely to receive above normal rainfall during south west monsoon

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks suffer 3rd straight session of losses; Nifty below 22,150

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon