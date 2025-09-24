Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
OECD stated in its latest economic outlook that the US dollar has depreciated against most currencies this year, contributing to easier financial conditions in the United States and those emerging-market economies with a high share of US dollar-denominated debt. Financial conditions have also become more supportive in recent months in both advanced and emerging-market economies, with indicators of financial market volatility continuing to decline after spiking in April.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

