Weakness in US dollar contributing to easier financial conditions this year says OECD

OECD stated in its latest economic outlook that the US dollar has depreciated against most currencies this year, contributing to easier financial conditions in the United States and those emerging-market economies with a high share of US dollar-denominated debt. Financial conditions have also become more supportive in recent months in both advanced and emerging-market economies, with indicators of financial market volatility continuing to decline after spiking in April.
