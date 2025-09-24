Edelweiss Financial Services opens Rs 300 cr public issue of NCDs

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sep 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 150 crore (Base Issue Size) with a green shoe option of up to Rs 150 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 300 crore (Issue Limit).

The Issue has 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options.

Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.00% p.a. to 10.25% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on 24 September 2025 and will close on 08 October 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

