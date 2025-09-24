Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric receives overwhelming response to its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign

Ola Electric receives overwhelming response to its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility has announced that the first day of its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav witnessed an unprecedented response, with all units on offer sold out within just 5 minutes of the window opening.

The overwhelming demand came on the back of Ola's recently launched festive campaign, Ola Celebrates India, which introduced never-before prices starting at Rs 49,999 for its best-selling S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles.

The Day 1 rush saw several eager customers logging in simultaneously to secure their vehicles during the limited-time Muhurat slot.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, Ola Muhurat Mahotsav has struck a deep chord with Indians. To be sold out in 5 minutes on Day 1 shows the strength of our mission, which is to make EVs accessible to every Indian household. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see even more Indians join the EV revolution in the days ahead.

 

The Ola Muhurat Mahotsav will run till 01 October, with new slots for limited units opening each day at special Muhurat times.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

