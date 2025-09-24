Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Minda Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 195.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 55.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 September 2025.

Minda Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 195.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 55.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.84% to Rs.592.45. Volumes stood at 5.37 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd witnessed volume of 214.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.13% to Rs.479.35. Volumes stood at 5.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 30.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.04% to Rs.8,873.50. Volumes stood at 17.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 19.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.355.60. Volumes stood at 10.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd saw volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.73% to Rs.927.50. Volumes stood at 91819 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

