Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves fall $9.8 billion to $686.8 billion

India's forex reserves fall $9.8 billion to $686.8 billion

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.809 billion to $686.801 billion in the week ended January 02, 2026, showed data shared by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, fell by $7.622 billion, standing at $551.99 billion, the data showed.

Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund dropped by $25 million to $18.778 billion, while the countrys reserve position in the IMF decreased by $105 million to $4.771 billion as of December 26.

Gold reserves, too, decreased by $2.058 billion during the week to $111.262 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

BHEL slides on reports of Chinese firms entering power equipment bids

BHEL slides on reports of Chinese firms entering power equipment bids

Avenue Supermarts gains as Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 856 cr

Avenue Supermarts gains as Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 856 cr

Shakti Pumps jumps after bagging order worth Rs 654-cr from KREDL

Shakti Pumps jumps after bagging order worth Rs 654-cr from KREDL

Phoenix Mills records 20% YoY growth in retail consumption in Q3

Phoenix Mills records 20% YoY growth in retail consumption in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance