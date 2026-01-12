Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Globus Spirits, IREDA, Tejas Networks, Protean eGov Technologies, Niraj Cement

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 January 2026.

Result Today:

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, Maharashtra Scooters, OK Play India, and Tierra Agrotech will release their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Globus Spirits reported standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 31.42 crore on a 19.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 716.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s consolidated net profit rallied 15.42% to Rs 1,381.36 crore on 26.80% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,135.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 165.67 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The companys total revenue from operations plunged 88.38% to Rs 306.79 crore in Q3 FY26, down from Rs 2,642.24 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Protean eGov Technologies has secured a Rs 25-crore work order from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), to implement Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and services for Ethiopias agriculture ecosystem.

Niraj Cement Structurals said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 46.52 crore from Western Railways for railway infrastructure works linked to the quadrupling of the GandhidhamAdipur section.

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13.80 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a 18.3% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 856 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 724 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The companys consolidated revenue from operations increased 13.3% YoY to Rs 18,101 crore in Q3FY26, as against Rs 15,973 crore in the year-ago period, aided by steady store additions and continued demand momentum.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

