Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans rises on monthly basis to 8.67% in Jan-26

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated today that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.67 per cent in January 2026 (8.28 per cent in December 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.04 per cent in January 2026 from 9.06 per cent in December 2025. RBI noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs increased to 8.45 per cent in February 2026 from 8.40 per cent in January 2026. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 5.66 per cent in January 2026 (5.67 per cent in December 2025). The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs declined to 6.64 per cent in January 2026 from 6.68 per cent in December 2025.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

