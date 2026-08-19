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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.49%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.49%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1964.9, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% gain in NIFTY and a 36.64% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1964.9, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24052.05. The Sensex is at 76904.49, down 0.43%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 21.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13025.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 1:16 PM IST