Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 15.90 times

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 15.90 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 49.67 crore shares as against 3.12 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jain Resource Recycling received bids for 49,67,45,280 shares as against 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 15.90 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it will close on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and 232 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating Rs 750 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 1,250 crore.

 

As of 31 July 2025, the companys total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1,040.72 crore. Promoter Kamlesh Jains stake will decline to 65.87% post-offer from 79.78% pre-offer.

Jain Resource Recycling, based in Chennai, turns non-ferrous scrap into value-added lead, copper and aluminium products, with its lead brand registered on the LME. Backed by three Tamil Nadu facilities and subsidiary JGTPL, the company exports around 60% of its output to marquee clients like Vedanta-Sterlite, Luminous Power and Mitsubishi. The business is promoted by Kamlesh Jain.

Also Read

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's foreign exchange reserves increase by $396 million to $702 billion

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Festival home-loan offers: Prioritise long-term savings, avoid teaser ratespremium

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Southwest monsoon withdraws from Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

No sanctions on Russian oil, India will keep buying: Hardeep Singh Puri

MiG 21, MiG21

MiG-21 retires: Tracing the journey of India's first supersonic fighter jet

Ahead of the IPO, Jain Resource Recycling on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, raised Rs 562.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.42 crore shares at Rs 232 each to 40 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 223.29 crore and a total income of Rs 7,125.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 1.50 times

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 1.50 times

Pace Digitek IPO subscribed 0.16 times

Pace Digitek IPO subscribed 0.16 times

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 81%

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 81%

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 5.10 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 5.10 times

Market slides for 6th day, Nifty settles below 24,700 level

Market slides for 6th day, Nifty settles below 24,700 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon