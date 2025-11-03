Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM to attend Guru Tegh Bahadur anniversary event in Kurukshetra on Nov 25

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the International Gita Festival and the state-level commemorative event for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on November 25 in Kurukshetra.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was sharing details about the International Gita Mahotsav during a news conference here, informed that Prime Minister Modi would be visiting Kurukshetra on November 25 to grace the event.

Notably, Haryana is observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with great devotion and reverence across the state. Various programmes will be organised from November 1 to 25 to mark the occasion, while a state-level commemorative event will be held in Kurukshetra on November 25.

 

Meanwhile, Saini said the 10th International Gita Mahotsav would be held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

The main events of the Gita festival, a grand confluence of spiritual wisdom and cultural vibrancy, are scheduled to be held between November 24 and December 1.

The 'Mahotsav' aims to connect the world with India's timeless knowledge traditions, featuring scholars and ambassadors from several countries, immersive cultural programmes, and a spectacular showcase of art, music, and heritage in the sacred land of Kurukshetra.

With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to elevate the Gita Mahotsav to an international level in Kurukshetra began in 2016. International editions of the grand festival have been held in many countries over the past few years, he said.

This year, Madhya Pradesh will be the partner state for the International Gita Mahotsav, Saini said.

Madhya Pradesh is constructing a cultural pavilion in Purushottampura Bagh, located on the Brahma Sarovar, Saini added.

A three-day International Gita Seminar will also be inaugurated at Kurukshetra University on November 24.

A 'Maha Aarti' will be organised on the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar from November 15 to December 5.

A Gita Yagna, Gita recitation, and Bhagavad Katha will be organised at Jyotisar Tirth on December 1.

As many as 18,000 students will conduct a global recitation of the Gita, Saini said, giving details of various programmes being organised as part of the Gita Festival.

Like every year, the Gita Book Fair will be held at Brahma Sarovar from November 24 to December 1.

Each year, the footfall at the Gita festival has been increasing, Saini said, adding that lakhs of people visit Kurukshetra during the festival.

The international editions of the festival have been organised in Mauritius, Britain, Canada, Sri Lanka, Australia, Indonesia, and other nations, he said.

"When I visited Japan recently, a Gita Jayanti programme was held there too," the chief minister said.

Through this Mahotsav, efforts are being made to connect the global community with the eternal message of the holy Gita, he said.

Saini emphasised that the message of the Bhagavad Gita is relevant for every generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

