Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 80.37% in the September 2025 quarter

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 80.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 1043.02 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 80.37% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 1043.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1044.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1043.021044.82 0 OPM %6.5213.60 -PBDT80.68187.96 -57 PBT18.88135.10 -86 NP17.4989.11 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon