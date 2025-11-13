West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 80.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 1043.02 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 80.37% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 1043.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1044.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1043.021044.82 0 OPM %6.5213.60 -PBDT80.68187.96 -57 PBT18.88135.10 -86 NP17.4989.11 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content