Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 47.85 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 40.76% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 47.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales47.8542.77 12 OPM %13.9015.97 -PBDT9.3812.56 -25 PBT8.0511.20 -28 NP6.7011.31 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon