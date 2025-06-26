Western Carriers surges on securing Rs 558-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers (India) jumped 8.94% to Rs 120.60 after the company announced that it has secured a work order valued at approximately Rs 558 crore from Jindal Stainless (JSL).The contract lasts for three years and involves moving stainless steel products throughout the country. According to the agreement, Western Carriers India will manage the delivery of slabs, coils, and sheet plates in DSO containers to different locations across India.
Rajendra Sethia, Chairman and Managing Director, Western Carriers India, said, This is a prestigious mandate that reinforces our capabilities in managing large-scale, mission-critical logistics operations across India. We remain committed to delivering efficient and quality services to support the domestic industrial ecosystem.
Western Carriers (India) is a player in the Indian logistics industry and engaged in providing single, multimodal, and other transportation services, warehousing, and other ancillary services.
Jindal Stainless is one of the largest manufacturers of Stainless Steel flat products in Austenitic, Ferritic, martensitic, and Duplex grades in India, used in a variety of industries like automobile, railways, construction, consumer goods, etc.
Shares of Jindal Stainless rose 1.25% to Rs 682.05 on the BSE.
