Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Inds secures Rs 3-cr order from L&T

Trishakti Inds secures Rs 3-cr order from L&T

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a significant order worth Rs 2.5 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Under this contract, the company will deploy advanced earth-moving heavy equipment worth Rs 2.5 crore to support L&Ts ongoing metro project, to be executed within 2 months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Shares of Trishakti Industries fell 6.06% to Rs 134.05, while shares of Larsen & Toubro declined 6.73% to Rs 3,040 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power to install 100 MW battery energy storage system in Mumbai

Tata Power to install 100 MW battery energy storage system in Mumbai

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Euro speculative net longs near 6-month high

Euro speculative net longs near 6-month high

Market sell-off continues; European mkt decline

Market sell-off continues; European mkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon