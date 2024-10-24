Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 71.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Martin Burn rose 71.79% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.20 -60 OPM %-550.00-270.00 -PBDT0.990.44 125 PBT0.930.39 138 NP0.670.39 72
