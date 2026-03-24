Wework India adds operational capacity at Pune
Wework India Management has entered into a leave and license agreement for an additional 41,621 square feet, resulting in a further increase in its operational capacity at Pune. The incremental capacity will add approximately 575 desks to the existing capacity of 1,21,638 desk for an investment of Rs 9 crore.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:04 PM IST