Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wework India Management reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Wework India Management reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 634.11 crore

Net profit of Wework India Management reported to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 634.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 491.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales634.11491.66 29 OPM %64.2763.27 -PBDT266.69167.85 59 PBT21.08-37.12 LP NP16.70-83.25 LP

