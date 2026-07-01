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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wheels India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wheels India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Cura Technologies Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Narmada Agrobase Ltd and R O Jewels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2026.

Cura Technologies Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Narmada Agrobase Ltd and R O Jewels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2026.

Wheels India Ltd lost 10.90% to Rs 1592.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9103 shares in the past one month.

 

Cura Technologies Ltd crashed 9.80% to Rs 78.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 208 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd tumbled 9.06% to Rs 810. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1616 shares in the past one month.

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Narmada Agrobase Ltd dropped 8.08% to Rs 36.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90269 shares in the past one month.

R O Jewels Ltd fell 8.05% to Rs 1.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29358 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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