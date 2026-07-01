Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd saw volume of 848.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 176.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2026.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 848.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 176.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.58% to Rs.234.33. Volumes stood at 5.36 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd recorded volume of 133.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.20% to Rs.397.90. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 221.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.17 lakh shares. The stock lost 15.94% to Rs.564.50. Volumes stood at 54.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Power Ltd clocked volume of 3070.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 324.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.96% to Rs.27.81. Volumes stood at 426.55 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37127 shares. The stock gained 0.27% to Rs.1,008.50. Volumes stood at 51742 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News