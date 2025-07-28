Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 2432.32 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India rose 1.33% to Rs 145.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 2432.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2496.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2432.322496.86 -3 OPM %8.688.45 -PBDT249.99252.10 -1 PBT196.44195.91 0 NP145.73143.82 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content