Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 59.02 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance declined 94.42% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.0245.63 29 OPM %39.6546.11 -PBDT2.896.03 -52 PBT0.434.48 -90 NP0.244.30 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

