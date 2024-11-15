Business Standard
White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2024 quarter

White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 13.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.418.32 -11 OPM %-0.810.36 -PBDT1.020.91 12 PBT1.020.91 12 NP0.760.67 13

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

