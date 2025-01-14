Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Infraworld gains after bagging Rs 52-cr order in Odisha

Ganesh Infraworld gains after bagging Rs 52-cr order in Odisha

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Ganesh Infraworld rallied 4.08% to Rs 138.95 after the company announced that it had been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) for a sewerage network and pumping stations project in Odisha, valued at Rs 52.20 crore.

The order involves the installation of sewerage networks and pumping stations in newly developed areas including locations such as of Bhubaneswar City at Mahaveer Nagar, Mahabhoisasan, Radhkrushnanagar, Nuagaon, Kapileswar Area, Lingipur(P), Sunderapada, Azadnagar, Lingaraj Temple Area, Kunjapatnasahi, Mahatab Road, Dumduma, Ransinhpur, Sarkantara, Bahadalpur Etc. (Package-V). The project also includes the operation and maintenance (O&M) of these facilities for a period of five years.

The total order, valued at Rs 52.20 crore, is expected to be completed in 24 months and it also provides an additional 60 months allocated for operations and maintenance services.

 

Ganesh Infraworld is a construction company specializing in EPC services for various sectors like industrial, residential, commercial, roads, railways, power, and water infrastructure. The company operates through three main verticals: civil and electrical infrastructure, road and rail infrastructure and water infrastructure.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 210.65 crore and net profit of Rs 15.37 crore for the period as of 31 August 2024.

The scrip debuted in the stock market on 06 December 2024. The counter was listed at Rs 157.70, exhibiting a premium of 90% to the issue price of Rs 83.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dow sees good gains, NASDAQ tests one month low

Dow sees good gains, NASDAQ tests one month low

Indian Rupee edges up after meltdown in last session

Indian Rupee edges up after meltdown in last session

Nifty trades above 23,150; auto shares in demand

Nifty trades above 23,150; auto shares in demand

Delta Corp Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Delta Corp Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Tera Software hits the roof on bagging Rs 5,049 cr order for BharatNet Project

Tera Software hits the roof on bagging Rs 5,049 cr order for BharatNet Project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon