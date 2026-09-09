Wipro collaborates with CrowdStrike to launch CISO Command Center

To help enterprises create proactive, risk-informed cyber resilience

Wipro announced the launch of its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Command Center, in collaboration with CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). The Command Center rewires enterprise security for frontier AI-accelerated risks to create proactive, risk-informed cyber resilience aligned to business priorities.

The CISO Command Center reinforces Wipro's consulting-led cybersecurity strategy by enabling enterprises to move from tool-driven operations to an enterprise-wide, risk-led operating model. The Center will be operationalized through Wipro Intelligence solutions - CyberTransform and CyberShield - and supported by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. It will deliver integrated protection across endpoint security, cloud security, exposure management, and AI security, while unifying detection and response through a modern Security Operations Center (SOC).