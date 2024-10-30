Business Standard
Wipro Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 574.1, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.37% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 37.36% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 574.1, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42031.45, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 574.1, up 2.13% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 50.37% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 37.36% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

