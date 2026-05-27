Wockhardt Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1739.5, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1739.5, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 22.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24659.2, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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