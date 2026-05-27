Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.63%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1366.9, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% gain in NIFTY and a 48.47% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1366.9, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 11.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13492.55, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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