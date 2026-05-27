Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd spurts 4.86%, gains for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 10362.5, up 4.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.81% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10362.5, up 4.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has risen around 8.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28978.5, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10238.5, up 4.66% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 21.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.81% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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