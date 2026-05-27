Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 2.36%, up for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 10.83, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.22% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% fall in NIFTY and a 16.47% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.83, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has dropped around 2.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1375.15, up 3.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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