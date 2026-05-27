Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 10.41%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.4, up 10.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 16.47% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.4, up 10.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 1.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1375.15, up 3.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 506.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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