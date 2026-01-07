Wockhardt Ltd up for third consecutive session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1513.7, up 3.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.84% in last one year as compared to a 10.1% jump in NIFTY and a 0.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1513.7, up 3.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 26081.2. The Sensex is at 84749.13, down 0.37%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 15.08% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23126.85, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.18 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 168.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
