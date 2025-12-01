Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Wockhardt zoomed 18.01% to Rs 1455.70 after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has formally accepted the new drug application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich.
The aforementioned NDA was filed on 30 September 2025.
"This is the first time in history that an NDA for a new chemical entity (NCE) from an Indian pharmaceutical company has been filed and accepted by the US FDA, the company said in a statement.
Zaynich has been granted fast track designation by the US FDA, recognizing its potential to address urgent and unmet medical needs. As part of this pathway, the FDA has committed to assign priority to Zaynich NDA review.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Zaynich, a β-lactam enhancer, has drawn international interest for its activity against resistant gram-negative bacteria, which are linked to long hospital stays and high mortality. It has been used in critically ill patients in India and the United States.
Also Read
Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing anti-infective solutions.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 22 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Net sales declined 3.34% to Rs 782 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content