Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wockhardt zoomed 18.01% to Rs 1455.70 after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has formally accepted the new drug application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich.

The aforementioned NDA was filed on 30 September 2025.

"This is the first time in history that an NDA for a new chemical entity (NCE) from an Indian pharmaceutical company has been filed and accepted by the US FDA, the company said in a statement.

Zaynich has been granted fast track designation by the US FDA, recognizing its potential to address urgent and unmet medical needs. As part of this pathway, the FDA has committed to assign priority to Zaynich NDA review.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Zaynich, a β-lactam enhancer, has drawn international interest for its activity against resistant gram-negative bacteria, which are linked to long hospital stays and high mortality. It has been used in critically ill patients in India and the United States.

Also Read

Scent-sational road: Engineering excellence meets master perfumers

Scent-sational road: Engineering excellence meets master perfumers

Mallikarjun Kharge, rajya sabha, parliament winter session

Row in Rajya Sabha as Kharge flags Dhankhar's 'sudden exit'; BJP hits back

Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over SIR

Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Wockhardt soars 19% on huge volumes; here's why the pharma stock rose today

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

UPI sees mild November dip to 20.47 bn transactions worth ₹26.32 trn

Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing anti-infective solutions.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 22 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Net sales declined 3.34% to Rs 782 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharma launches innovative drug ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) in India

Sun Pharma launches innovative drug ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) in India

Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands

Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands

LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-power respiratory diagnostics

LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-power respiratory diagnostics

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for five straight sessions

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.57%, up for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.57%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon