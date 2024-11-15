Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 70.25 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals rose 11.76% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 70.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales70.2560.74 16 OPM %8.887.70 -PBDT7.065.01 41 PBT5.433.45 57 NP3.042.72 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content