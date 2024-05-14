WPI edges up by 1.26% in April, food price inflation rises

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.26 % (Provisional) for the month of April, 2024 (over April, 2023). The uptick inflation is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, electricity, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of April, 2024 stood at 0.79 % as compared to Mar, 2024.

Primary Articles index increased by 1.97% to 186.7 (provisional) in April, 2024 from 183.1 (provisional) for the month of March, 2024. Prices of crude petroleum & natural gas (3.56%) and food articles (2.67%) increased in April, 2024 as compared to March, 2024. Prices of non-food articles (-1.19%) and minerals (-1.55%) declined in April, 2024 as compared to March, 2024.

Fuel & Power index declined by 0.26% to 154.8 (provisional) in April, 2024 from 155.2 (provisional) for the month of March, 2024. Prices of mineral oils (0.06%) increased in April, 2024 as compared to March, 2024. Prices of electricity (-1.20%) declined in April, 2024 as compared to March, 2024.

Manufactured Products index increased by 0.50 % to 140.8 (provisional) in April, 2024 from 140.1(provisional) for the month of March, 2024.

WPI Food Index which is the Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group have increased from 180.1 in March, 2024 to 183.6 in April, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 4.65% in March, 2024 to 5.52% in April, 2024.

