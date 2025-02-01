Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xchanging Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Xchanging Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions reported to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales45.6442.48 7 OPM %31.0526.62 -PBDT16.4215.73 4 PBT16.3815.61 5 NP14.48-3.54 LP

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

