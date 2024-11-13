Business Standard
XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 15.81% to Rs 48.74 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 46.55% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.81% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.7457.89 -16 OPM %11.1214.82 -PBDT5.568.24 -33 PBT3.586.06 -41 NP2.715.07 -47

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

