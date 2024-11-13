Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 12.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 77.67 croreNet profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 12.00% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales77.6764.19 21 OPM %35.2040.93 -PBDT24.0527.45 -12 PBT21.9325.67 -15 NP14.4416.41 -12
