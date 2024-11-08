Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 12.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.14% to Rs 217.77 croreNet profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 12.14% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.14% to Rs 217.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales217.77171.28 27 OPM %25.0926.61 -PBDT56.0446.45 21 PBT40.0939.57 1 NP30.9527.60 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content