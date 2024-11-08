BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit declines 17.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 9.56 croreNet profit of BSEL ALGO declined 17.57% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.5610.98 -13 OPM %95.4096.17 -PBDT9.6210.89 -12 PBT9.6110.88 -12 NP7.188.71 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content