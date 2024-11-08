RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 35.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 867.07 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 35.62% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 867.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 986.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales867.07986.91 -12 OPM %12.3514.98 -PBDT112.70142.13 -21 PBT62.3997.95 -36 NP45.9171.31 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content