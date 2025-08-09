Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 296.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 108.12% to Rs 209.81 croreNet profit of Yatra Online rose 296.04% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 108.12% to Rs 209.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales209.81100.81 108 OPM %11.004.55 -PBDT26.2310.44 151 PBT17.084.34 294 NP16.004.04 296
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content