Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its heavy engineering vertical

The Heavy Engineering vertical of L&T has recently secured multiple orders in the international and domestic markets. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
On the international front, the vertical has secured an order from the United States to manufacture Vessels for an NGL fractionator project and the Cartridge for a Blue Ammonia project in Louisiana.
From Mexico, the vertical has secured orders for ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertiliser plants. From Brazil for critical Heat Exchangers in the replacement market.
From Saudi Arabia the vertical has won the order for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia for amendment to a critical contract related to the HOFCC Reactor and Regenerator revamp.
This demonstrates L&T's reliability and technical excellence in delivering high-performance solutions.
In the nuclear power equipment sector, vertical has secured orders for critical equipment to be supplied to international and domestic nuclear projects.
In the domestic market, vertical has secured crucial equipment orders for the 2RK65 Heat Exchanger Package (4 units) of proprietary MOC, meant for one of the major customer's 3 MMTPA PTA7 project at Dahej in Gujarat.
All these orders underscore the trust that customers repose on L&T's cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-quality, fully dressed equipment across the globe.
