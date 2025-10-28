Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Green Engineering signs MoU with Fabtech Group

KP Green Engineering signs MoU with Fabtech Group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

KP Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fabtech Group to collaboratively develop and implement green energy powered life sciences projects globally. Under this partnership, all such projects executed by Fabtech Group (conventional/stick-built) will be powered by clean, renewable energy supplied by KP Group across the world.

Under this strategic collaboration, KP Group will provide and integrate solar, wind, hybrid, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen-based power solutions for Fabtech Group's conventional, pharma, biotech and healthcare solutions. The initiative aims to create a new generation of sustainable, and low-carbon digital ecosystems - worldwide.

Both groups will work together to design and deploy green-powered pilot and demonstration projects and explore commercial rollouts and global deployment opportunities for renewable energy-based infrastructure. The partnership represents a significant step towards carbon-neutral digital transformation and aligns with our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its heavy engineering vertical

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its heavy engineering vertical

HAL signs MoU with UAC for production of passenger aircraft SJ-100

HAL signs MoU with UAC for production of passenger aircraft SJ-100

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon