Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen slid to around 153 per dollar on Thursday, hitting its weakest level in nine months after the Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%. The central banks board voted 7-2 to maintain the uncollateralized overnight call rate and kept its inflation outlook steady. For fiscal 2025, inflation is expected to average 2.7% before easing to 1.8% the following year, with the 2% target likely reached by fiscal 2027. The BoJ also projected moderate economic growth as global conditions improve. Meanwhile, a stronger US dollar added further pressure on the yen after the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, as traders weighed diverging policy paths between Tokyo and Washington.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon