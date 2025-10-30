Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The British Pound cut some losses today after a near 1% slide in last session. Pound was hit and the GBP/USD pair sank towards 1.3140 mark testing around five-month low as US dollar index soared above 99 mark and hit its two-week high after the US Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that it is not a certainty that Fed will deliver another rate cut in next meeting December. Pound managed to stabilize thereafter though as firm UK equities capped losses. Latest data showed that UK lenders approved 65900 mortgages in September, the highest level since December last year. Pound edged up above 1.3200 mark against the US dollar with the focus now shifting to Bank of Englands interest rate action next week. Meanwhile, the Fed has cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%4.00% yesterday. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are currently trading at 117.11, up 0.16% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

